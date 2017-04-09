Aaron Hicks gets the #Yankees first hit with two outs in the fifth. It was Wade Miley's 91st pitch, so we avoided one of these at least. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8_jM96XkAAY_WG.jpg
Darren O'Day's strike zone map in the 9th. Didn't get away with anything over plate, or get swings off it. Bad combo. #Orioles http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C8_7xdwWsAEnWer.jpg
Orioles unravel after getting lead against the Yankees and suffer their first loss, 7-3 dlvr.it/NrYgtY http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9ABtEzUQAAcLEN.jpg
With Britton and Brach unavailable, Orioles bullpen's B-list members struggle dlvr.it/NrbRZg http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9Alo8ZU0AE-XJC.jpg