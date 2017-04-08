Nine of the #Orioles 12 runs this year are via the longball, including this one. (Per @statcast ) http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C82wUqSW0AAhevi.jpg
Machado, Smith long balls carry Orioles from down four to 6-5 win over Yankees dlvr.it/NqvCYQ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C824kF1UMAAf9xP.jpg
#Orioles closer Zach Britton rolled his right ankle tonight, but remained in the game to convert 51st straight save. bsun.md/2pbYV9q http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C83DDZWXsAAC7XV.jpg
Orioles' Zach Britton rolls right ankle, remains in game to convert 51st straight save dlvr.it/NqvyV6 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C83HF09U0AEXjxE.jpg