Orioles-White Sox 0614

These are the final #Orioles picks of the draft https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCUhpLyXsAAuceR.jpg
Orioles notes: Showalter sees chances for Kim as at-bats open up in Davis' absence dlvr.it/PMMY0y https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCUk-6TUMAIh1Je.jpg
Complete list of the #Orioles ' draft picks. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCUplh1WsAA94Ux.jpg
Hitting coach Scott Coolbaugh, son Tyler, share draft moment as Orioles select him in 36th round dlvr.it/PMMnzf https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCUsE1UUwAAcbri.jpg
Welington Castillo's first career grand slam, in @statcast graphic form. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCVQ45tXUAEaSPy.jpg
Castillo's grand slam in fifth helps Orioles beat White Sox, 10-6, end 11-game road losing streak dlvr.it/PMPyF1 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCVsKXCVYAEGnvT.jpg