Orioles-White Sox 0613 Live

Orioles-White Sox 0613
The Orioles face the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
And Buck Showalter comes and gets Alec Asher, who was crouched behind the mound for most of Davidson's trip around. Bleier in.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 2:14:10 AM
Grand slam, Matt Davidson. Hit a 3-2 pitch way out to LF. The
#Orioles
trail 6-1.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 2:13:32 AM
Roger McDowell out for a chat with Asher after he walks Todd Frazier, bases loaded, none out in the 6th.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 2:09:39 AM
Richard Bleier up in the
#Orioles
pen after a leadoff single by José Abreu and a HBP in elbow of Avisaíl García, who is in pain.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 2:06:14 AM
Mancini left at 2nd after a couple loud outs.
#Orioles
down 2-1, B6.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:59:17 AM
Trey Mancini works back from 0-2 count to stroke a 3-2 double to RCF to open the 6th.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:53:06 AM
A Trumbo DP to end the 5th means the
#Orioles
are 2-for-8 with RISP and have left 6. 10 men have reached one way or another. One has scored.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:40:39 AM
Manny Machado throws his bat down in disgust as he pops up with two on, none out in 5th. Rickard, Jones both singled ahead of him.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:39:05 AM
Asher strands García at 2nd after his two-run double, and ends the 4th down 2-1 with 64 pitches thrown.
#Orioles
have stranded 5 in 4 inn.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:34:22 AM
Avisaíl García doubles to the LCP gap to score Cabrera and Abreu. The
#Orioles
lead disappears. They trail 2-1.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:27:44 AM
Melky Cabrera singles to CF on a 3-2 pitch to notch the first hit of Alec Asher.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:23:41 AM
Welington Castillo worked a two-out walk, and J.J. Hardy singled to move him to second. Then Caleb Joseph Ks to end 4th.
#Orioles
up 1-0.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:20:15 AM
Alec Asher, whose manager often laments how infrequently pitchers are majority fastball, has thrown 39 fastballs on 43 pitches today.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:11:58 AM
Alec Asher issued a one-out walk and Alen Hanson reached on FC, but
#WhiteSox
are hitless through 3. He's at 43 pitches.
#Orioles
up 1-0.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 1:06:47 AM
#Orioles
got a pair on in the third but Machado and Trumbo K to end the inning. They lead 1-0.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 12:54:52 AM
Five ground ball outs and a K in two spotless innings for Alec Asher. 27 pitches. 22 sinkers. Working out well.
#Orioles
up 1-0.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 12:43:07 AM
Jonathan Schoop singled, advanced on a 4-3, took third on a wild pitch, but was stranded after J.J. Hardy flew out. 1-0
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 12:35:33 AM
The second day of the
#Orioles
draft began at Jacksonville (again) and ended with some senior signs. A roundup:
bsun.md/2sq7Eua
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 12:32:02 AM
Alec Asher strikes out one in between a pair of groundouts for a clean, 18-pitch first inning.
#Orioles
up 1-0.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 12:25:52 AM
Manny Machado drives in Rickard, who went to third on an Adam Jones sac bunt, with a single but thrown out stretching at 2nd. 1-0
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 12:14:48 AM
Joey Rickard goes down 0-2 then doubles to open tonight's baseball.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 12:12:09 AM
Chris Davis is headed for DL with an oblique strain. Unlike for some other injured stars, the
#Orioles
have cover.
bsun.md/2reRTC0
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/14/2017 12:09:51 AM
Showalter on Davis: "I think I know it’s potentially on the shorter side, but what’s short? A month instead of two months?"
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
6/13/2017 11:09:01 PM
