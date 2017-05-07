Morning briefing: Edwin Jackson starting at Norfolk, Schoop and other updates dlvr.it/P4z2rj http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_PZBJQUAAAYWzB.jpg
.@Britt_Ghiroli keeps talking about how much energy she'd had lately. Upon further review, shes been drinking cold brew concentrate straight http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_PZhAZXUAENfy_.jpg
Trey Mancini shirt giveaway to all fans at tomorrow's #Orioles -#WhiteSox game http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_PnDD-XUAAqDfD.jpg
Trey Mancini t-shirt giveaway to all fans attending tmrw's #Orioles -#Nationals game. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_Pnap2XcAEwyXn.jpg
Welcome Matt: Longtime Oriole Wieters returns to Camden Yards on Monday as member of Nationals dlvr.it/P529tj http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_QLfv9VoAA1h4v.jpg