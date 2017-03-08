Orioles-Tigers 0803

Orioles still figuring out what to do with six starting pitchers dlvr.it/PbdVJj https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGV2gIPVYAE_SEU.jpg
Orioles still figuring out what to do with six starting pitchers dlvr.it/PbdY5Q https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGV4H-tU0AA_Pe-.jpg
Hella dark here at Camden Yards. #Orioles #Tigers https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGV_OnTVoAAIMRR.jpg
Chris Tillman's pitch chart tonight shows he was all over the place with his FB, overall erratic location. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGWaps8XcAAwEkV.jpg
Chris Tillman struggles again, Orioles turn triple play in 7-5 loss to Tigers dlvr.it/PbgXYp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGW5fzVUMAAHjw7.jpg
On @BaltimoreSun .com: Chris Tillman's struggles continue with another early exit in #Orioles ' 7-5 loss to #Tigers . bsun.md/2v2yhFJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGXCxFyXkAAaYoj.jpg