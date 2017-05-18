Orioles on deck: What to watch Thursday at Tigers dlvr.it/P9xzhc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAH39qnV0AAOKJH.jpg
Orioles notes: Day off for Manny Machado Thursday due to sore finger dlvr.it/P9xzkJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAH3-Q_U0AALZIZ.jpg
He now has five in his last five games and tied Machado for the team lead #Orioles (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAIBwmRUQAA0jp3.jpg
This was a well-hit home run (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAIeqxdUAAAx1hl.jpg
Orioles blow early lead to drop series finale in Detroit, 6-5 dlvr.it/PB2c1W https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAIxiH_UwAAjmgU.jpg
Orioles monitoring Seth Smith's eye after foul ball bounced off ground and hit his face dlvr.it/PB4ZWY https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAJODKJUIAEV2Ni.jpg
Orioles monitoring Seth Smith's eye after foul ball bounced off ground and hit his face dlvr.it/PB54FM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAJVRYdUMAAmO1-.jpg