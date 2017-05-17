Orioles option Donnie Hart to Norfolk, add two relievers to freshen bullpen in Detroit dlvr.it/P9bq9T https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAEB0JjUAAACrD3.jpg
Orioles closer Zach Britton will begin his comeback from a forearm strain by playing catch Thursday dlvr.it/P9cJ7m https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAEJl5LVYAAVytV.jpg
Orioles closer Zach Britton to begin comeback from forearm strain by playing catch Thursday dlvr.it/P9csL1 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAETCESVwAAN4fl.jpg
On this pitch https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAEodaGWsAMBamN.jpg
Jiménez allows two homers to slumping Tiger Collins in Orioles' 5-4 loss dlvr.it/P9gDwp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DAE8hwIUAAEUiKB.jpg