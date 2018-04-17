Orioles-Tigers 0417

Wednesday's Orioles-Tigers game in Detroit moved to 1:10 p.m. because of threat of bad weather dlvr.it/QPrybd https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbAHcHHU0AATdgS.jpg
Luis Sardiñas is on the #Orioles lineup card, batting eighth and playing second base. Chris Tillman listed in the bullpen. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbAkdUYU0AABz6q.jpg
Orioles on deck: Pregame roster move, plus what to watch Tuesday at Tigers, TV and more dlvr.it/QPsv2b https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbAzQM0UQAAhMck.jpg
Orioles add Luis Sardiñas to infield mix for series opener against Tigers dlvr.it/QPt7qc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbBBySbVAAAquUF.jpg
Orioles notes: Chris Tillman pushed back in rotation as it's 'time for him to take a step forward' dlvr.it/QPtNGc https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbBQcKRU8AAzggM.jpg
Forget the cold: Andrew Cashner's first pitch was recorded by @statcast at 131 mph. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbBQ7lUU8AAb3eZ.jpg
Orioles, Tim Beckham not concerned about slow start at the plate for new third baseman dlvr.it/QPtkgy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbBmZ9OV4AAqq-r.jpg
Orioles' cold bats waste another quality start from Andrew Cashner in 4-2 loss to Tigers dlvr.it/QPv3BK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbB8YR2UMAAGCt-.jpg
Adam Jones says slumping Orioles aren't panicking, and won't until 'about June' dlvr.it/QPvLwg https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbCSO50U0AAqgOU.jpg
Andrew Cashner is off to a strong start as an Oriole, but is what he's best at sustainable? dlvr.it/QPvgqK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbCoU2cUwAAQbbC.jpg