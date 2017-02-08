Orioles-Royals 0802

Jonathan Schoop says he's honored to be competing with Nelson Cruz for RBI lead dlvr.it/PbNJck https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGQhBLiUQAA_wul.jpg
Dan Duquette explains the Orioles' frequent trades of interational signing bonus slots dlvr.it/PbNJnX https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGQhBrXVoAECr0A.jpg
Orioles on deck: What to watch Wednesday vs. Royals dlvr.it/PbNJvr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGQhCdRUQAAWnWG.jpg
Orioles' Caleb Joseph and Welington Castillo literally splitting time at catcher dlvr.it/PbNK8d https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGQhDiGVwAA9fiZ.jpg
The type of contact that makes you an every-other-day catcher in these parts. #Orioles (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGQxdloV0AA5jvP.jpg
We are in a rain delay at Camden Yards. #Orioles #Royals https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGQzTY5VYAAb5rK.jpg
Jeremy Hellickson is filling it up. Not a lot of #Orioles strike zone maps have looked like this this season. 5 IP, 4 H, 0 ER. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGREuNLUwAAJktG.jpg
Early offense helps Orioles complete sweep of Royals with 6-0 win dlvr.it/PbQLYl https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGRhkVBUMAE0f0U.jpg
On @BaltimoreSun .com: Jeremy Hellickson dodges nerves, rain delay for dazzling debut in #Orioles ' 6-0 win over KC. bsun.md/2f9HEhr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGRqRDnVYAAyVq9.jpg