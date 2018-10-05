Orioles-Royals 0510

Orioles notes: O'Day lands on DL with freak injury in bullpen dlvr.it/QSRrWz https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc3jAAiU8AAlStw.jpg
#Orioles remembering Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz with a moment of silence before the national anthem. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc3v5lMXUAA98Or.jpg
With every Orioles win, reliever Richard Bleier shows he's more than just a statistical oddity dlvr.it/QSS10h https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc3w7DeU8AkMZlA.jpg
For those who like to connect the dots, both figuratively and literally, here is Chris Tillman's pitch chart from tonight. 43 balls/23 strikes. He allowed 6 runs (5 ER) on 4 hits and 3 walks in 1 1/3 innings. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc38XA7XkAA3N12.jpg
At 107.9 mph, Adam Jones' third-hardest hit ball of the season. The top two were doubles. (via @statcast ) #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc3_SSpW4AAkchs.jpg
Orioles' Chris Tillman fails to get out of second inning in consecutive starts dlvr.it/QSSShf https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc4N-qZUwAAYEgk.jpg
Since the start of the 2017 season, no MLB pitcher has a higher ERA than Chris Tillman's 8.42 (minimum 7 starts). Then again, no pitcher who struggled that much has received that many starts over an extended period of time. #Orioles have given him 31 GS. bsun.md/2wujw17 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc4ODQJX4AAmAgf.jpg
Bats erase Tillman's early deficit as Orioles top Royals, 11-6, to take series dlvr.it/QSSm0B https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc4kLhLWkAEDnmd.jpg
Orioles DH Pedro Álvarez leaves Thursday night's win over Royals with hamstring 'spasm/cramp' dlvr.it/QSSrt5 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc4ru-5WsAYja5n.jpg
The #Orioles have given Chris Tillman plenty of opportunities over the past two years, but has he run out of chances after tonight's outing? bsun.md/2wujw17 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dc4vjM2XUAMuZy3.jpg