Orioles notes: Rickard won't make DL date, bench depth will help in NL park, and the latest on Alec Asher dlvr.it/NwY4zQ http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9u0CxwVYAAbQd3.jpg
Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman shellacked in Cincinnati dlvr.it/NwZrG4 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9vQjkLUwAAPaeM.jpg
Orioles outfielder Seth Smith leaves game with right hamstring strain dlvr.it/NwbhrP http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9vfNiDUAAA6huh.jpg
Here's an update on #Orioles OF Seth Smith, who left tonight's game in Cincy with a hamstring injury. bsun.md/2oTKqtL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9vuTGSXcAEIPNc.jpg