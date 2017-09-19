Orioles-Red Sox 0919

Buck Showalter went long today on whether there was a difference between 79 or 82 wins for the #Orioles this year. A lot to process. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DKHnMcdW4AAb4HB.jpg
Orioles notes: Austin Hays playing consistently, and Buck Showalter says more rookies will soon
Schmuck: Showalter keeps pedal down as Orioles sputter in bid to salvage .500-or-better season
Orioles waste Gausman's gem in 1-0 loss to Red Sox decided on Brach's 11th-inning wild pitch
Orioles center fielder Adam Jones had X-ray on hand after hit-by-pitch, 'looks fine'
The #Orioles ' gut-wrenching 11-inning 1-0 loss to #RedSox was "basically the story of our 2017 season."