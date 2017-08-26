Orioles-Red Sox 0826

Orioles notes: Buck Showalter sees separation coming in playoff race dlvr.it/Phpt4R https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILqx7uVYAENNd3.jpg
Tim Beckham batting .408 with 10 doubles, 2 triples and 6 home runs in 24 games with the #Orioles . (Graphic via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILwzZjW0AAQYy6.jpg
From rushed to discarded to valued, Miguel Castro now a top pitching asset for Orioles dlvr.it/Phq5KZ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DILyHwqUMAAVkVc.jpg
The RBI that gives Jonathan Schoop 95 and thereby the most by an #Orioles second baseman ever, in @statcast form. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIMHurXUIAA1hac.jpg
Orioles' Kevin Gausman pitches 7 2/3 scoreless innings in 7-0 win over Red Sox dlvr.it/PhrChm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIMXL4nVYAAPT7m.jpg