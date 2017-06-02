Two in two nights, rest did him good, etc. #Orioles (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBRthvRXgAA4UfS.jpg
So cliche to say this is what Davis does when he stays back and waits on balls but that's what he did here. #Orioles (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBRm_ZqW0AEVv82.jpg
This year's floppy hat, for the first 20K fans over 21 Friday, will do a bangup job shielding one from the sun. Extra floppy. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBRgu20W0AAqXOJ.jpg
This was 2016-esque, via @statcast #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBRaLYaXoAA0nlR.jpg
Orioles notes: Team discussed Pedro Álvarez opt-out; Francisco Peña glad he stayed dlvr.it/PJ3Y2b https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBRLzdhUAAEdvKg.jpg