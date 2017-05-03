Orioles turn first triple play since 2000 in loss to Red Sox Tuesday dlvr.it/P2x1v6 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-3gNfqWAAAQhSI.jpg
Asher allows two homers to Ramirez in Orioles' 5-2 loss to Red Sox dlvr.it/P2xSll http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-3nhgxXcAESkmB.jpg
Because I like my job, here is an edited version. Machado was asked what he thought of the pitch behind him. #Orioles #RedSox http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-3ozVRXcAAnS45.jpg
Orioles' Manny Machado uses explicit rant to criticize Red Sox after another pitch thrown behind him dlvr.it/P2yjlL http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-39Q-rW0Ak9ngr.jpg