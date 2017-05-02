Bundy works into eighth inning as Orioles beat Red Sox, 5-2 dlvr.it/P2SH32 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-yfiauV0AAuBqw.jpg
Booed, Machado answers with his bat and glove in Orioles' 5-2 win over Red Sox dlvr.it/P2SHMF http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-yfjliU0AElkL5.jpg
Chris Davis flexes muscles after freeing Adam Jones' bat from stuck weight dlvr.it/P2V2W1 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-y9NA7XUAA1VVa.jpg
Orioles' Adam Jones says fan threw peanuts at him and that he was target of racial slurs at Fenway Park, according… dlvr.it/P2V2WY http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C-y9NktXoAA6tMZ.jpg