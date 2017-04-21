Orioles early notes: Seth Smith's hamstring improving, more on Rickard, Britton, D. Alvarez and Mullins dlvr.it/Nxzgs2 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9-BC1OUAAAc4pU.jpg
#Orioles welcome mats going to the first 20,000 fans ages 15 and over at tmrw's game against the #RedSox . http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9-gSoeXkAA2_f5.jpg
Machado hit one on the screws last time up, but this one got out. Via @statcast #Orioles http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9-mBKIXUAEhJQ2.jpg
Tomorrow's #Orioles giveaway in its natural habitat. First 20K fans ages 15+ at Camden Yards get a doormat. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9-pulYW0AAdQA7.jpg
Here's what they're looking at re: Machado's slide into Pedroia at second base. http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9-4SYZV0AAwYmk.jpg
Brad Brach steps in seamlessly for injured Orioles closer Zach Britton dlvr.it/Ny2z9R http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9-7SC-U0AIsn2w.jpg
Bundy excels again as first-place Orioles shut out Red Sox, 2-0 dlvr.it/Ny3Lz2 http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9_C2wcVYAEgKd4.jpg
#RedSox manager John Farrell on Manny Machado's slide into second that injured Dustin Pedroia. #Orioles http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9_FrfvXoAAD2tz.jpg
Orioles-Red Sox tensions rise after Machado's slide into second base injures Pedroia dlvr.it/Ny4Vlk http://pbs.twimg.com/media/C9_X5PWVoAAgsDi.jpg