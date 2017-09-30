Orioles-Rays 0929

Orioles notes: Rule 5 pick Anthony Santander continuing to see late-season opportunities dlvr.it/PrNQYd https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DK7p1YpV4AAA9kf.jpg
Miguel Castro starting Saturday as Orioles get first glimpse of how he'd look in rotation dlvr.it/PrNd0D https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DK7xRSHVAAAcaRO.jpg
Wade Miley lasts just four innings in Orioles' 7-0 loss to Rays dlvr.it/PrPBJb https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DK8HX2RVoAAS2FC.jpg
Orioles' Tim Beckham reinjures hamstring in blowout loss to Rays dlvr.it/PrPm5F https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DK8dRpdVwAIeNto.jpg