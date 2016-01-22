Orioles-Rays 0726 Live

Orioles-Rays 0726
Jimenez working ahead in the count. 12 of 17 first-pitch strikes.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 5:44:02 PM
Ubaldo Jimenez is through five scoreless innings at the Trop.
#Orioles
#Rays
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 5:40:10 PM
Wilson Ramos snaps Jimenez's streak of 12 straight retired
#Rays
with a two-out double to left field.
#Orioles
#Rays
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 5:38:08 PM
Seth Smith strokes an opposite-field one-out double in the 5th.
#Orioles
#Rays
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 5:26:55 PM
Ubaldo finding his groove. 5 of his last 7 outs have come by strikeout.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 5:15:39 PM
Estimated 440 feet on Schoop homer.
#orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 5:07:59 PM
Schoop with a solo homer to CF with two outs in the 4th.
#Orioles
up 1-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 5:06:53 PM
Jimenez has retired last 7 hitters he's faced, eight of 10 on the day through 3 scoreless innings.
#orioles
and
#rays
still scoreless.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 5:00:12 PM
Jimenez is through two scoreless innings.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 4:43:20 PM
5-4-3 double play is Ubaldo's best friend in the first Morrison hit into one to end the frame.
#Orioles
#Rays
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
7/26/2017 4:29:22 PM
