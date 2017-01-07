Orioles-Rays 0701

Dark clouds looming over Camden Yards but still no rain yet. #Orioles #Rays https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDrJTvmXcAAhZQl.jpg
I think we're getting some bad weather coming. It's starting to rain at Camden Yards. #Orioles #Rays https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDrPMMjXsAA8V2w.jpg
Orioles notes: Closer Zach Britton says he's ready to return from DL dlvr.it/PRX33j https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDrQZMuV0AQNenB.jpg
Mad props to this guy, who doesn't need an umbrella or poncho in a downpour. #Orioles #Rays https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDrQdfbXoAAw3-n.jpg
Still keeping it 💯 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDrSMxsW0AExf4O.jpg
Impending return of Zach Britton could have wide-ranging ripple effect on Orioles dlvr.it/PRY0YM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDrs_O6UIAAvkFD.png
Home run balls bounce Dylan Bundy early in Orioles' 10-3 loss to Rays dlvr.it/PRZ3SY https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDsRTyWUQAASZ1Y.jpg
Rays lefty Adam Kolarek of Catonsville faces hometown Orioles in second major league outing dlvr.it/PRZdJk https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDsmlp4U0AA2oob.jpg