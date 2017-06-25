Orioles-Rays 0625

Orioles replicating spring training schedule as closer Zach Britton's progress continues dlvr.it/PQ0FrK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDLuj9yUAAAUlft.jpg
The @Statcast data on Caleb Joseph's HR. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDL76n9WsAAp1w0.jpg
A balanced year for Trey Mancini. Five HR to LF now, with five to CF and four to RF. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDMJWYnXkAEiKmQ.jpg
Orioles score three runs in ninth inning, rally to beat Rays, 8-5, win road series dlvr.it/PQ1slF https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDMa-q9VoAA5hsi.jpg
Orioles see improvement from Chris Tillman in victory over Rays dlvr.it/PQ35hZ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDM-lTtUIAE8lHL.jpg
Unlikely contributions help Orioles defeat Rays, provide a path forward dlvr.it/PQ3KwH https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DDNF4SmVYAA7-C8.jpg