Orioles-Rangers 0730

Schoop's next HR will tie a career high, and it's not even August yet. This one got out quickly (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGAukTMUAAAHY7o.jpg
Castillo now has three games with 4 RBIs this year. This hit the LF foul pole but was projected to be longer than Schoop's (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGAxvrxUwAAThH5.jpg
Mark Trumbo scratched from Orioles lineup Sunday after tweaking back dlvr.it/PZfyq8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGBTmCOUMAAc4xk.jpg
Adrián Beltré collects career hit No. 3,000 against Orioles Sunday dlvr.it/PZfz66 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGBTmwZUAAAsVB7.jpg
Orioles take series with 10-6 win over Texas Rangers dlvr.it/PZfzJT https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DGBTndNVoAAgsXL.jpg