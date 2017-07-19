Orioles-Rangers 0719

One day after a Buck Showalter tangent about how leadoff home runs never lead to a win, Jones does this (via @statcast ) #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DFImPttW0AILKCl.jpg
Schmuck: Dismantling core of bullpen with rotation in disarray would leave Orioles in pitch-dark dlvr.it/PWw3tt https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DFItTLNUIAAnhlL.jpg
Gausman extends O's run of quality starts and wins to 3, is aided by 7-run 7th in 10-2 rout of Texas dlvr.it/PWxS8s https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DFJSKk9UwAAgAfg.jpg
Orioles' Kevin Gausman subtracts from fastball to add quality start to ledger in win over Rangers dlvr.it/PWy23h https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DFJhfIAVoAAYejL.jpg