Orioles-Pirates 0506

Orioles notes: Joey Rickard building routine in platoon role; Welington Castillo return looming dlvr.it/PKHgYW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBq3-yCUMAAQXKt.jpg
Early Orioles notes: Rickard building routine in platoon role; Castillo's return looming bsun.md/2se4ZDj https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBq9BzXUMAA1UF3.jpg
Seth Smith's 2nd leadoff home run of the homestand. #Orioles (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBrLIs9XkAA8jkz.jpg
Jonathan Schoop has been involved in all four #Orioles back-to-back HR combos this year. (Via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBrlx3qXYAE901u.jpg
I don't even know what our deadlines are anymore so this wasn't exactly a deadline-crusher but it was late (via @statcast ) #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBrxxpwWsAUcw0n.jpg
After using long ball to get game to extra innings, O's manufacture 6-5 win in 10th dlvr.it/PKLPFQ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBr_W3CXcAADt1_.jpg
Orioles observations: Jones runs Orioles into position for walk-off victory dlvr.it/PKLdvp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBsGcLLXYAA7A7C.jpg
Orioles' Kevin Gausman sees 'odd start' spoiled by long, unlucky second inning dlvr.it/PKLtcv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBsNz2jXkAAxtzv.jpg