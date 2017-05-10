Via @statcast , Adam Jones' first HR since April 24. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_baNk6XoAEBlpE.jpg
Nature of Zach Britton's injury offers little clarity, but #Orioles are prepared to be without him until AS break. bsun.md/2q1ei8o https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_bY7R2XcAEo0AE.jpg
Peter Schmuck: Britton news highlights culture of players trying to return from injuries too quickly dlvr.it/P62n3t https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_bSg-VUIAEQc34.jpg
Not a hit 48 percent of the time, according to @statcast , but enough to break up a no-no tonight. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_bP1AjXkAEdJ4C.jpg
Orioles notes: Welington Castillo progressing; Rule 5 outfielder Anthony Santander shelved again dlvr.it/P61M6j https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_a8MYoV0AA818w.jpg
Buck Showalter: Trey Mancini 'has something to do with' limited opportunities for Hyun Soo KIm dlvr.it/P60tT8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C_a1DPCUwAAXS71.jpg