Orioles-Mariners 0830
Orioles-Mariners 0830
Live
The Orioles face the Mariners at Camden Yards
Share
Options
Live Updating
Options
Font Size
Smaller
Normal
Larger
Viewer Comments
on
Off
Sounds
Mute
Flick
Bubble
Purr
Translate posts and comments.
English
français
Italiano
Deutsch
Español
Norsk
русский
简体中文
Dansk
日本語
Nederlands
Português
Svenska
한국어
हिन्दी
العربية
hrvatski jezik
עִבְרִית
suomi
ภาษาไทย
3rd & 7
37yd
3rd & 7
37yd
B
S
O
close
close
-
Jimenez with a 1-2-3 second, striking out Zunino to end the frame. Needed just 9 pitches that inning.
#Orioles
#Mariners
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/30/2017 7:29:44 PM
Former
#Orioles
farmhand Ariel Miranda, wearing green cleats to match green glove, strikes out 2 in a 1-2-3 15-pitch 1st inning.
#Mariners
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/30/2017 7:25:06 PM
Ubaldo Jiménez works around a one-out double for a scoreless, 20-pitch first inning.
#Orioles
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
8/30/2017 7:16:01 PM
Cruz swings through a high 94-mph fastball from Ubaldo for strike three.
#Orioles
#Mariners
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/30/2017 7:14:06 PM
Ubaldo was ahead of Alonso 0-2, but allows a double to RF on 9th pitch of AB.
#Orioles
#Mariners
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
8/30/2017 7:13:02 PM
#Orioles
announce pitching matchups vs. TOR: Hellickson vs. Estrada, Gausman vs. Biagini, Miley vs. Stroman, Tillman vs. Anderson.
by
Jon Meoli
via
twitter
8/30/2017 6:55:10 PM
Powered by ScribbleLive Content Marketing Software Platform