Orioles-Indians 0908 Live

Orioles notes: O's Florida contingent preparing for hurricane; Showalter on starter switch dlvr.it/PllZ8h https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJPPD4aUMAAzAtj.jpg
Orioles formally pass shortstop job to Beckham with Hardy on bench as he's activated dlvr.it/PllLPr https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJPHwjeVAAApDZd.jpg
New #Orioles lineup: Welington Castillo has been scratched. Caleb Joseph catching, batting ninth. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJPBC8bWsAA0cfK.jpg
