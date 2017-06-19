Orioles-Indians 0619

In Hardy’s absence, Orioles will keep Machado at third base and play Tejada at shortstop dlvr.it/PNZ2B0 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCuNmf7UQAAIb7d.jpg
Orioles notes: Britton's first rehab outing pushed back to Tuesday because of bad weather dlvr.it/PNZJMy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCuUlDzV0AAcXyv.jpg
#Orioles have allowed 5 or more runs in 16 straight games. Thats a new AL record & 4 shy of the MLB record (since 1913) List going into Mon: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCudUSrU0AAX1lo.jpg
Bundy rocked in middle innings and Orioles set AL pitching futility mark in 12-0 loss to Indians dlvr.it/PNbWsV https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCu4LFWUwAAzSJV.jpg
Dylan Bundy bitten by big inning for first time as a starter in Orioles loss to Indians dlvr.it/PNbnQQ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DCu_f8cUwAAlONk.jpg