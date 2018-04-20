Orioles-Indians 0420

Orioles first-rounder Cody Sedlock lands on minor league DL with shoulder strain dlvr.it/QQFFpk https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbQpyFFV4AA_XMt.jpg
Dylan Bundy has six strikeouts over five innings of one-run ball. Five of those strikeouts have come on sliders (all swinging) including several out of the zone, showing the continued development of that slider as a chase pitch in strikeout counts. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbRFZZ7WsAA-dOM.jpg
Orioles notes: Britton throws off mound for first time; Trumbo making strides dlvr.it/QQFnnS https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbRO3VmVwAAzFQC.jpg
Orioles end six-game skid with 3-1 win over Indians behind stellar start from Dylan Bundy dlvr.it/QQFzm6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbRdgy0VAAAKled.jpg
Trey Mancini leaves Orioles game in eighth inning with apparent knee injury dlvr.it/QQG4JW https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DbRk7PGV4AInaSP.jpg