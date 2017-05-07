Orioles-Brewers 0705

Orioles notes: New father Chris Tillman preparing for one more start before break, Davis rehab planned dlvr.it/PSVYLw https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DEAajxPU0AAGosh.jpg
Orioles catcher Welington Castillo struggling at the plate after second disabled list trip dlvr.it/PSVpQ8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DEAhj0kVYAAyT4d.jpg
Limited to three runs in three-game series, Orioles are swept out of Milwaukee, 4-0 dlvr.it/PSXDV9 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DEBNvjdV0AAcSvg.jpg
Orioles rookie Jayson Aquino viewed by Buck Showalter going forward as rotation option dlvr.it/PSXxSb https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DEBjHyuUMAAgc0e.jpg