Orioles-Brewers 0704

Zach Britton expected to work back into closer's role for Orioles after activation Wednesday dlvr.it/PSCYvB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DD6kO9iUQAASlUA.jpg
Orioles outfielder Mark Trumbo leaves Tuesday's game with calf bruise after fouling ball off leg dlvr.it/PSDwDV https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DD7IWNUV0AIvqeP.jpg
Orioles' Ubaldo Jiménez allows three homers for first time since 2015 in 6-2 loss to Brewers dlvr.it/PSFPlJ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DD7Wlf3UMAANbuz.jpg
Unfamiliar foe, familiar result: Brewers' Nelson is the latest first-time opponent to baffle Orioles dlvr.it/PSGKkY https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DD7zch5UwAAKYwe.jpg