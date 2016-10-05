I've spent all of September since Darren O'Day returned wondering whether he's fully healthy. He's scarcely pitched since then. And yet, here he is. This is quite a moment for baseball.
A bullpen breakdown: at some point, you have to think of going to a Dylan Bundy for the purposes of length. Short-relief options are Tommy Hunter, Brian Duensing, and Zach Britton, if he's available.
Ubaldo Jimenez in the middle of an inning is not how I would have envisioned this going, but Nolan Reimold doing that is much less surprising.
The Orioles' season is over. Edwin Encarnacion has a three-run home run to walk off and end it. Wow.
How's that for an MVP case for Zach Britton?