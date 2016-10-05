Chris Tillman's day is done after doubles by Michael Saunders and Kevin Pillar, then a run-scoring single by Ezequiel Carrera. Mychal Givens bails him out with a pretty 5-4-3 double play ball. Seems like the appropriate time to have gotten Tillman.
You know what they say: When Jonathan Schoop takes, it can't be a strike.
Adam Jones is fired up. A fan threw a beverage at Hyun Soo Kim from the stands on that inning-ending fly ball by Melvin Upton. Jones needed to be walked off the field by Buck Showalter and the umpires.
If you're willing to go to Zach Britton in the ninth inning with two on, why not with no one on? He is your best pitcher.
The fact that those bullpen machinations worked doesn't mean it's the right move, just like it wouldn't have been the wrong move if Zach Britton came in and they lost. The only idea that makes sense is that there's some kind of physical issue.