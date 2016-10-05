Is this thing on? Welcome to the Sun's live blog, where Ed will have all your updates from Toronto, shortly before Schmuck and I comment on the same television feed you're watchign. Stay here so there are fewer dumb-dumbs clogging up your Twitter feed. Not none, just fewer.
Chris Tillman being through the first inning is good in itself, but when he's been either hurt or not had it (or using one as an excuse for the other) this year, he's missed his spots by a ton early. That wasn't the case there, except for that fastball he yanked. Good sign. Scoreless through one.
That home run came on an 88 mph, hands-high fastball from Chris Tillman. Can't get away with that pitch at any level.
Now is where everyone will start to get nervous that the Orioles need to slow down and change their approach, but good luck with that. As long as this game stays close, they'll only be emboldened by the fact that they can tie the game with one swing, without even having a baserunner. These are the Orioles. Enjoy! Also, say something if you're in here, like how many pitches you think Adam Jones should take before he swings to open the 4th.
Teams have been following around Mark Trumbo, Jose Bautista, and Edwin Encarnacion for the entire second half trying to determine whether their bats can be a fit in their lineup and clubhouse. Have to think performing in games like this won't hurt any of their prospects.
Mark Trumbo's home run was the broken bat variety, and still went 101.2 mph.
Chris Tillman is, quite simply, pitching. Think about how he came out on Opening Day pumping high-90s fastballs, and then compare it to now, when he's reaching back for 90 or 91 and just keeping the Blue Jays a little off balance. Ubaldo Jimenez was always going to be a risky play today, but Tillman always has this in him. The question will quickly become how long you ride him for, and what the bullpen looks like when you do take the ball from him.