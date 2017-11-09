Orioles-Blue Jays 0911

From August to September, the Orioles bats have gone cold dlvr.it/PmN576 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJfIOLCVAAE_1BR.jpg
Misplays costly as Orioles' losing streak reaches five games with 4-3 setback in Toronto dlvr.it/PmNWNV https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJfXi3_UMAEOF_p.jpg
Orioles notes: O's have plan for Castro; Gentry to come off DL Tuesday, be pinch-running option dlvr.it/PmNjRK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJffGP8VAAADIiC.jpg
Orioles catcher Welington Castillo examined at hospital after taking foul tip to groin area dlvr.it/PmP6TF https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DJft-UdUQAAEWz4.jpg