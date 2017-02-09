Orioles-Blue Jays 0902

Schmuck: Orioles need to preserve the special chemistry of Machado and Schoop dlvr.it/PkPXW6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIwN9QXVYAAnw4B.jpg
Schmuck: Orioles need to preserve the special chemistry of Machado and Schoop dlvr.it/PkPXpQ https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIwN-m1VwAke3UN.jpg
Orioles notes: Gentry placed on DL; Hart, Asher called up to help bullpen dlvr.it/PkPlBx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIwVD-9UIAARkHY.jpg
#Orioles giving away these caps at tmrw's game to first 20k fans 15 and over. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIwcuEcXoAA7Rml.jpg
Miley's retired 7 straight thru 3 scoreless IP. Recipe is jamming RH-heavy Toronto lineup inside with lots of sliders, fastballs. #orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIwgUTYW0AEgD__.jpg
Smith entered today batting .291 with an .885 OPS since the break. Those ratios will go up with this. (via @statcast ) https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIw3RedXkAIjgXs.jpg
Stroman exits after being struck by line drive, Orioles bats remain quiet in 7-2 loss dlvr.it/PkQqdh https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DIxBAzhVYAEWdhV.jpg