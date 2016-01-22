Orioles-Blue Jays 0629
Orioles-Blue Jays 0629
The Orioles face the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
-
Seen enough of Pillar to know he's a great CF. He just took extra bases away from Tejada w/ running catch in RCF before slamming into wall.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/30/2017 12:42:20 AM
This is just the third time in last 19 games that an
#Orioles
starter has gone 6 inning or more. And Ubaldo has two of the three.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/30/2017 12:40:10 AM
Ubaldo Jimenez is through six scoreless innings in
#The6ix
. He's allowed just one hit.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/30/2017 12:39:18 AM
Caleb Joseph with an RBI single in the 6th to make it 2-0.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/30/2017 12:28:36 AM
Trumbo misses a two-run homer by a few feet, flying out to the RF warning track.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/30/2017 12:24:31 AM
Jonathan Schoop came out of the box full steam after looping ball to LCF, but is thrown out at second trying to extend single 7-4.
#orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/30/2017 12:22:02 AM
Yup that right. Ubaldo with four shutout innings of one-hit ball.
#Orioles
up 1-0.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/30/2017 12:01:12 AM
Castillo scratched with a left knee sprain.
#orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/29/2017 11:47:34 PM
Schoop sac fly put the
#Orioles
up 1-0 in the 3rd. Tejada scores, Rickard tags and goes to 3B.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/29/2017 11:41:34 PM
#Orioles
rallying vs Happ with no outs in the 3rd after Tejada leadoff single and Rickard double.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/29/2017 11:38:31 PM
1-2-3 first inning for Jimenez. Needed just nine pitches, even though one went to the backstop.
#Orioles
#BlueJays
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/29/2017 11:18:51 PM
No update on Welington Castillo yet. He took BP at usual before tonight's game.
#Orioles
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/29/2017 11:16:53 PM
#Orioles
have scratched Welington Castillo tonight. Joseph starting in his place.
by
Eduardo A. Encina
via
twitter
6/29/2017 11:01:57 PM
