Orioles-Athletics 0823

Early Orioles notes: Castro activated, Flaherty starting in right and O's considering September callups dlvr.it/Ph6Brx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DH7wSAEUQAALwb6.png
#Orioles playing on, but closer Zach Britton's AL-record save streak of 60 was snapped in the 9th inning today. bsun.md/2xtM4U6 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DH8waDGXoAALA0v.jpg
Orioles closer Zach Britton's AL-record save streak ended by Athletics dlvr.it/Ph8sgP https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DH8zGL3VoAIRdd0.jpg
After blowing lead, Orioles beat A's, 8-7, on Machado's walk-off homer in 12th to take series dlvr.it/Ph9MbM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DH9CNMVVoAAMsHg.jpg
Schmuck: Orioles finally win a series, but it's not exactly a glowing testimonial dlvr.it/Ph9bp3 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DH9JThPVYAQ819x.jpg