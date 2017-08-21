Orioles-Athletics 0821

Orioles third baseman Manny Machado wins AL Player of the Week dlvr.it/PggHRV https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHySSrdUMAEKreO.jpg
Hardy or Beckham at shortstop: What's an Orioles manager to do? dlvr.it/PghGw3 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHyveVmUMAAz7_U.jpg
Power show by Jones and Machado backs effective outing by Miley as Orioles beat Athletics, 7-3 dlvr.it/PgjMjn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHzVAg4UIAEydYz.jpg
#Athletics OF Boog Powell's 1st ML HR landed not far from #Orioles Boog Powell's BBQ stand. The Boogs will meet Tues bsun.md/2x7qwNR https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHzutTkXoAAIlZr.jpg