Orioles-Athletics 0810

Struggling Orioles slugger Chris Davis getting at least one day off 'to kind of restart' dlvr.it/PdFksY https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DG6gUXPUQAAH0v2.jpg
The @statcast on Jones and Mancini HRs. Jones was on a 76 mph curveball. Mancini's an 84 mph fastball. They generated some power. #Orioles https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DG6tTtyUMAAqG6c.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DG6tTtyVYAANpi7.jpg
The #Orioles lead 5-1, have seven hits, and none of them are singles. Here are Mancini and Trumbo HRs, via @statcast . https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DG63inJUMAIOpen.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DG63cNaVYAAN5CJ.jpg
Trey Mancini hits two homers as extra-base-happy Orioles top Athletics, 7-2 dlvr.it/PdHBQN https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DG7TOxCUMAAzIAr.jpg