Orioles on deck: What to watch Sunday at Astros dlvr.it/PGBDZv https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DA7mopTUAAE6b7n.jpg
Early Orioles notes: Jones expected to return Monday; O's recall Verrett, option Wilson dlvr.it/PGC9J7 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DA71SGvUQAAqmsH.jpg
Miguel Gonzalez is putting together a perfect afternoon.
He’s through 6 against the Tigers: atmlb.com/2sbdZ8H https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DA8H4HkXYAYpXKs.jpg
Astros score 6 off Asher in 2nd, win, 8-4, to extend Orioles' slide to 7 -- longest since 2011 dlvr.it/PGFdWp https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DA8gTqLUMAAQd1k.jpg
After ugly series in Houston, struggling #Orioles slugger Chris Davis says he's "not seeing a whole lot" @ the plate bsun.md/2rvACbO https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DA8u4ppWAAABpm0.jpg
Struggling slugger Chris Davis at the plate: 'I'm not seeing a whole lot.' dlvr.it/PGGnYn https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DA82gDDUMAA5Xwm.jpg