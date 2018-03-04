Orioles-Astros 0403

Orioles notes: Cobb seems likely to join rotation Monday dlvr.it/QNLR0z https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZ5iU-_VAAEDzU_.jpg
With starting experiment on hold, Orioles' Castro resumes building important middle-inning bridge dlvr.it/QNLl6Q https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZ54aCJVAAAoP5m.jpg
Inside-the-park flub just the beginning of rough night for Orioles left fielder Trey Mancini dlvr.it/QNLrG5 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZ5_2PFV4AASjx0.jpg
Orioles' bullpen balloon bursts in 10-6 loss to Astros, team's fourth straight setback dlvr.it/QNM1vy https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DZ6OnYIVoAAjlI9.jpg