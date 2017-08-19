Orioles-Angels 0819

Major league umpires to protest 'escalating verbal attacks' on umpires by wearing white wristbands dlvr.it/PgF910 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHn-xoHUQAAoMrg.jpg
Buck Showalter shares memories of '92 Orioles skipper Johnny Oates as mentor, colleague dlvr.it/PgFbNV https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHoNMI9UwAAOMZO.jpg
Here's the list of players w/ most 25-HR seasons before their age-26 season, w/ Trout joining Frank Robinson and Eddie Mathews w/ 6 tonight. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHoYPY_XgAAVUmc.jpg
Camden Yards 25th Anniversary HR Derby champion Brady Anderson talking to the media after his win. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHodznSXoAAG3LC.jpg