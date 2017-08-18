Orioles-Angels 0818

Orioles notes: Rule 5 pick Santander sees immediate action, Tillman could start Sunday dlvr.it/Pg3sxm https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHjOAnjVoAAGXXv.jpg
The 1992 Orioles engage in some trash talk about Saturday's Home Run Derby dlvr.it/Pg41X3 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHjS7nfUAAAp5GG.jpg
Career HR #609 for @PujolsFive . Tied for 8th AT with Sammy Sosa & T1st for most HRs by a foreign born player. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHjTW7_WAAAEkwQ.jpg
The 1992 Orioles engage in some trash talk about Saturday's Home Run Derby dlvr.it/Pg44QK https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHjVPYQVwAAv9tG.jpg
Miniature Camden Yards replica will be given away to all fans as tomorrow's #Orioles -#Angels game. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHjWdD1XoAAjEAL.jpg
Manny Machado hits three homers, including walk-off grand slam for 9-7 win over Angels dlvr.it/Pg5FLM https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DHkA9VMVYAAisCi.jpg