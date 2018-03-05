Orioles-Angels 0502

#Orioles reliever Brad Brach had struggled to put away hitters in key situations this season, including in Tuesday's walkoff loss. Buck Showalter says, "I’m not going to throw him under the bus. He’s been a rock for us and he will be again.”
Story here: bsun.md/2jqqDOG https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcPFwHBVwAA-cWn.jpg
Orioles notes: Cobb seeing progress but still taking it step by step dlvr.it/QRZHLx https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcPOztUU0AAJDMc.jpg
Nice view from press level at Angel Stadium, and if you listen closely you can hear the smooth sound of Gary Thorne doing play by play in the MASN booth next door. #Orioles #Angels https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcPbC3TVAAAmu0T.jpg
Bundy allows 3 homers in Orioles' 10-7 loss to Angels; loss is club's 14th in past 17 games dlvr.it/QRb0j8 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcQCFKOV0AAP8E9.jpg
Angels slugger Albert Pujols will be on cusp of history Thursday night against Orioles dlvr.it/QRb703 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DcQJT3QUwAE_5RG.jpg