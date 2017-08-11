National Signing Day updates Live

Congrats to @hcpss_chs senior Claudia Pilcher (@cpilch81 ), who signed her National Letter of Intent this afternoon to play lacrosse for @ColgateWLax . See photos from the signing day ceremony HERE: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOI16g8W4AAr-d9.jpg
Congrats to @hcpss_ahs @TRhodovi for signing his National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at @at_LimestoneCo next year. See more photos in our #SigningDay gallery, HERE: bsun.md/2AnveYi https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIxjL3XkAAxfc0.jpg
NLI day for Tylea Galloway of Coppin Academy. She signed with Delaware State. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIsjKPUMAAxwMI.jpg
PHOTO GALLERY: Signing Day in Anne Arundel County. Still time to send your photos in📸bit.ly/2AsX3zD https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIjQ59UMAAlpmC.jpg
I’m made my way to @hcpss_chs for some more signing day festivities. Stay tuned for updates. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIjHA_X4AI-A5V.jpg
Our own Ariella Jackson is taking her talents to @GeorgiaTech ! We are so proud!@BCPSAthletics #NationalSigningDay https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIU8LlWAAAUP8f.jpg
Here are all 9 @hcpss_ghs student athletes who participated in the signing day ceremony this morning. See pictures of every signing and of other signings around Howard County HERE: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIbK3BXkAEEA4I.jpg
Last, but certainly not least, @hcpss_ghs senior Robbie Noyes officially committed to play lacrosse at Bridgewater. PHOTOS: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIaiVMWkAE28s1.jpg
Congrats to aspiring sports journalist @masonsteinberg , who made his college commitment official today. He'll play lacrosse at McDaniel College, joining 8 other @hcpss_ghs student athletes that officially committed to schools this morning. PHOTOS: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIZs1dW4AEVxxB.jpg
.@kdustyy10 will join her @hcpss_ghs classmate @maddiemcsally at Maryland, but she'll be playing on university's softball team. This morning, she signed her National Letter of Intent with the Terps. More photos from Glenelg's signing day ceremony HERE: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIYdsTW4AA9uyu.jpg
Committed to play at Maryland, @maddiemcsally could go up against @GHSLaxGirls teammate Anna Callahan. This morning, Callahan made her commitment to play at Duke official. Check out photos from each player's signing HERE: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIW6U2W4AEUIBs.jpg
.@GHSLaxGirls senior @maddiemcsally decided to stay local and play college lacrosse at Maryland. She made her commitment official at @GlenelgSports this morning by signing her National Letter of Intent. PHOTOS: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIV0xrW0AIAgcU.jpg
This morning, @dontbedraMADic signed her National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at George Washington. She's one of 5 @GHSLaxGirls planning to play lacrosse in college. To see photos from each of their signings, CLICK HERE: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIU1ZVXUAAuEHp.jpg
Glenelg senior @ursooRACHet will join @curiousGEORGEia at Johns Hopkins to play lacrosse. They both signed their National Letter of Intent today. To see photos of each individual signing, CLICK HERE: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOITZgUXcAAZZaz.jpg
Big day for Glenelg's @TNalls7 , who made his college commitment official. He'll play lacrosse at RPI. PHOTOS: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOISQLSXkAAmzGV.jpg
Congrats to @curiousGEORGEia , who signed her National Letter of Intent to play lacrosse at Johns Hopkins today. Check out the full gallery to see photos of Georgia and her @hcpss_ghs classmates making their commitments official. GALLERY: bsun.md/2m5SJ6f https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIM3X3WsAAodlZ.jpg
Congrats college bound student-athletes! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOH_IIPWsAAjB-C.jpg
Our own Kenya Boston ‘18 is headed to Yale! #NationalSigningDay #BruinsLax #BulldogLax https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOIMudWXUAAaA5r.jpg
Happy Signing Day to these amazing Bobcat laxers!! #hardworkpaysoff #BobcatNation @BAgirlsLAX @kdunnsun @AegisSports https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOHV4MDWsAI0P0u.jpg
Congratulations to all the D1 and D2 commits for the class of 2018! @AegisSports https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOHTDROW0AEYz2c.jpg
Congratulations Dulaney Lions!
NLI: Matsko, Stidham, Cornish, Griffith, O’Grady, Lipstein, Kelly
@DulaneyHigh https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOHJ_E0WsAAj3Mt.jpg
At @hcpss_ghs for Fall Signing Day. Ten Gladiators student athletes will sign their National Letters of Intent shortly. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOHYglsX0AEMluQ.jpg
National Signing Day around the Baltimore area bsun.md/2hTbzJ3 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DOG9UsqVQAAL1W0.jpg