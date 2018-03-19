NCAA second round: UMBC vs. Kansas State

Xavier's 75-73 loss to Florida State marks the 4th time two No. 1 seeds failed to reach the Sweet 16 (2004, 2000, 1981) since seeding began in 1979.
FSU closed the game on a 18-4 run in the final 5:30. The Musketeers had more turnovers (6) than points (4) during that stretch. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnt7s0W0AAfPWE.jpg
Xavier's 75-70 loss to Florida State marks the 4th time two No. 1 seeds failed to reach the Sweet 16 (2004, 2000, 1981) since seeding began in 1979.
FSU closed the game on a 18-4 run in the final 5:30. The Musketeers had more turnovers (6) than points (4) during that stretch. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnvcToWkAAYyoi.jpg
Soak it in, Noles 🍢🍢🍢
#MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnxEaqX4AATlDz.jpg
#Sweet16 game time set: 8:37 pm CT on Thursday, March 22! #MarchMadness #KStateMBB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYn3uTmVQAAU2yz.jpg
See ya in the #Sweet16 , Mountaineers!
(5) West Virginia dominates (13) Marshall, 94-71. #MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYn2YLYWkAEgDwm.jpg
How sweet it is... 🕺💃
#MarchMadness #Sweet16 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYn4ACTXUAAlWlf.jpg
In West Virginia's 94-71 rout of Marshall, Jevon Carter joined Jerry West as the only Mountaineers with 4 career 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament. The Logo had 8 such games. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYn7y_UW4AA1sta.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYn7xGjWAAEUj4X.jpg
In West Virginia's 94-71 rout of Marshall, Jevon Carter joined Jerry West as the only Mountaineers with 4 career 20-point games in the NCAA Tournament. The Logo had 8 such games. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYn7y_UW4AA1sta.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYn7xGjWAAEUj4X.jpg
K-State Defeats UMBC 50-43 to Advance to the Sweet 16!
📝, 📸, 📹 & more ➡️ k-st.at/2GH92wP https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYoA0nSVAAAZ8kL.jpg
Where we stand heading into the #Sweet16 !
#MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYoAtugVwAAUuj9.jpg
Thanks for the memories, @UMBCAthletics . Incredible season. Same time next year? https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYndF5mW4AATrpG.jpg
It was only two games.
But UMBC's tourney run will be remembered for a lifetime. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYn0-ByX4AAgvmv.jpg
It's spring break, so the welcoming party on the UMBC campus is fairly small. 20 or so diehard Retriever fans. Bus is expected to arrive here shortly after 2 am. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYoSIOJUMAAZ-Jh.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYoSIOJVQAAx_KT.jpg
It's spring break, so the welcoming party on the UMBC campus is fairly small. 20 or so diehard Retriever fans. Bus is expected to arrive here shortly after 2 am. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYoSIOJUMAAZ-Jh.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYoSIOJVQAAx_KT.jpg