NCAA second round: UMBC vs. Kansas State

UMBC players go to thank the fans. The game was there for the taking, but their shooting legs failed the. What a run though, privileged to watch. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYne0QGVoAYtWq_.jpg
Great game, great season, great team. Thank you, #RetrieverNation . @UMBC_MBB https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnelZHVwAAL1NP.jpg
Kansas State defeats UMBC 50-43, clinching the 7th Sweet 16 appearance in school history and first since 2010 under Frank Martin.
The Wildcats and Retrievers combined for 93 points, tied for the 4th-fewest in an NCAA Tournament game during the shot clock era (since 1986). https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnebN7W0AAUpIs.jpg
A team we'll never forget. ❤️
#MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYniehaX0AA3dUP.jpg
Mountaineers controlling the battle for West Virginia 😳
#MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnmof_WsAIRL36.jpg
Russell Westbrook's 102nd career triple-double marked the 33rd game he's outright led both teams in points, rebounds and assists.
According to @EliasSports , that's tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the most such games in NBA history. https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnnBauW0AEgLDY.jpg">https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnnAWNXcAE5Raa.jpg
NOLE NATION STAND UP!
(9) Florida State comes back from 12 down to defeat (1) Xavier 75-70 and advance to the #Sweet16 ! https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnp2hPWAAA8Jjt.jpg
Welcome to the #Sweet16 , @FSUHoops !
#MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnradzX4AArAVp.jpg