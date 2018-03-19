NCAA second round: UMBC vs. Kansas State

😼 #KStateMBB 34
🐶 UMBC 33 | 2H - 9:42
Wildcats w/ a 20-12 Points in the Paint advantage https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnWT8rXcAAUBKJ.jpg
Xavier holds a slight edge in Nashville.
#MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnXBQjUQAA3weB.jpg
😼 #KStateMBB 34
🐶 UMBC 33 | 2H - 7:48 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnYCuBXkAEkVuM.jpg
In the East Region...
(13) Marshall and (5) West Virginia starts NOW!
👉 on.ncaa.com/2HD6vCY https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnXZC8XUAA_9Js.jpg
😼 #KStateMBB 38
🐶 UMBC 37 | 2H - 5:26
Stokes w/ 4 Pts, 5 Reb in 29 minutes https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnZnh9W4AU3ktQ.jpg
K-State sends Cinderella home.
(9) Kansas State takes down (16) UMBC 50-43 in a historical game and advances to the #Sweet16 ! #MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYnciLiVoAAeL_I.jpg
CATS ADVANCE!
#KStateMBB 5️⃣0️⃣
UMBC 4️⃣3️⃣
Cats going to the Sweet 16! #MarchMadness https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DYndqkCUMAE0f3e.jpg